Community voices desire for free CBD parking trial David Lee

THE possibility of trialling the opening of the Maude Street Mall to slow moving traffic and a trial of free parking in the CBD is picking up momentum again, and the community is clear on what they want.

A recent meeting between Greater Shepparton City Council and a group of Shepparton business people saw the idea floated once again to trial opening the mall to slow-moving traffic and establish angle parking.

We asked members of the community questions surrounding the mall and parking in the CBD on our Facebook page to hear their thoughts:

What are your thoughts on opening the mall to slow moving traffic with additional parking spaces?

Do you think council should offer free, timed parking across the CBD?

Yes I would and yes it should be free. – Rosemary Turner

Personally, the Mall being open wouldn’t make me shop there. However, if parking was free, I would be more tempted to browse shops in the CBD on my days off. – Sharon L Carey

Free parking, nobody shops in town because they don’t want to keep going back b to meters. Why do you think Big W does so well. – Anne Lines

Yes absolutely free parking should be trialled at the very least! – Jo Matthews

2 hr Free Parking –inspectors can chalk the tyres –majority drive to the Free car park shopping centres –& council wonder why No one shops in the CBD. – Jeannette Lidgerwood

Free timed parking yes but no to opening the Mall to traffic. – Amber Bajada

Would shop in the mall if free parking. No to cars. – Vicki Russell

Yes to free parking. – Nicole Armstrong

Yes free parking would be handy. – Keira Henderson

Yes to free timed parking, no to cars in Mall. – Lesley Thompson

*Businesses in the CBD, and particularly the Maude Street Mall, are overwhelmingly in favour of opening the mall to slow moving traffic.