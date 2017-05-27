Community voices desire for free CBD parking trial

THE possibility of trialling the opening of the Maude Street Mall to slow moving traffic and a trial of free parking in the CBD is picking up momentum again, and the community is clear on what they want.
A recent meeting between Greater Shepparton City Council and a group of Shepparton business people saw the idea floated once again to trial opening the mall to slow-moving traffic and establish angle parking.
We asked members of the community questions surrounding the mall and parking in the CBD on our Facebook page to hear their thoughts:
What are your thoughts on opening the mall to slow moving traffic with additional parking spaces?
Do you think council should offer free, timed parking across the CBD?
Yes I would and yes it should be free. – Rosemary Turner
Personally, the Mall being open wouldn’t make me shop there. However, if parking was free, I would be more tempted to browse shops in the CBD on my days off. – Sharon L Carey
Free parking, nobody shops in town because they don’t want to keep going back b to meters. Why do you think Big W does so well. – Anne Lines
Yes absolutely free parking should be trialled at the very least! – Jo Matthews
2 hr Free Parking –inspectors can chalk the tyres –majority drive to the Free car park shopping centres –& council wonder why No one shops in the CBD. – Jeannette Lidgerwood
Free timed parking yes but no to opening the Mall to traffic. – Amber Bajada
Would shop in the mall if free parking. No to cars. – Vicki Russell
Yes to free parking. – Nicole Armstrong
Yes free parking would be handy. – Keira Henderson
Yes to free timed parking, no to cars in Mall. – Lesley Thompson
*Businesses in the CBD, and particularly the Maude Street Mall, are overwhelmingly in favour of opening the mall to slow moving traffic.