Saturday, May 27, 2017
Community voices desire for free CBD parking trial

David Lee May 24, 2017
CBD PARKING AND TRAFFIC THROUGH MALL… The possibility of trialling slow moving traffic through the Maude Street Mall and introducing free, timed parking across the CBD is gaining momentum again. Photo: Alicia Niglia.

THE possibility of trialling the opening of the Maude Street Mall to slow moving traffic and a trial of free parking in the CBD is picking up momentum again, and the community is clear on what they want.

A recent meeting between Greater Shepparton City Council and a group of Shepparton business people saw the idea floated once again to trial opening the mall to slow-moving traffic and establish angle parking. 

We asked members of the community questions surrounding the mall and parking in the CBD on our Facebook page to hear their thoughts:

What are your thoughts on opening the mall to slow moving traffic with additional parking spaces?

Do you think council should offer free, timed parking across the CBD?

Yes I would and yes it should be free. – Rosemary Turner

Personally, the Mall being open wouldn’t make me shop there. However, if parking was free, I would be more tempted to browse shops in the CBD on my days off. – Sharon L Carey

Free parking, nobody shops in town because they don’t want to keep going back b to meters. Why do you think Big W does so well. – Anne Lines

Yes absolutely free parking should be trialled at the very least! – Jo Matthews

2 hr Free Parking –inspectors can chalk the tyres –majority drive to the Free car park shopping centres –& council wonder why No one shops in the CBD. – Jeannette Lidgerwood

Free timed parking yes but no to opening the Mall to traffic. – Amber Bajada 

Would shop in the mall if free parking. No to cars. – Vicki Russell

Yes to free parking. – Nicole Armstrong 

Yes free parking would be handy. – Keira Henderson

Yes to free timed parking, no to cars in Mall. – Lesley Thompson

*Businesses in the CBD, and particularly the Maude Street Mall, are overwhelmingly in favour of opening the mall to slow moving traffic.