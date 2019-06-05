Competition winner announced!

One lucky local was the recent winner of a spectacular facial and hamper Mother’s Day Gift Pack from by Wellsprings Day Spa. The value pack contains a Vitamin C Facial Treatment (valued at $165) and a The Beauty Chef hamper including The Beauty Chef Glow Book, Glow and Cleanse Powders, and a Collagen Boost.

Mother of two, Kristle Bailey, said she was shocked and very grateful when The Adviser called to notify her of her win.