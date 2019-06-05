Competition winner announced!

One lucky local was the recent winner of a spectacular facial and hamper Mother’s Day Gift Pack from by Wellsprings Day Spa. The value pack contains a Vitamin C Facial Treatment (valued at $165) and a The Beauty Chef hamper including The Beauty Chef Glow Book, Glow and Cleanse Powders, and a Collagen Boost.
Mother of two, Kristle Bailey, said she was shocked and very grateful when The Adviser called to notify her of her win.
“I never really win anything, so this is such a great surprise,” Kristle said, “I can’t wait to read my book and of course, I’m really excited to get my Vitamin C Facial Treatment.”