Competitors called to skate the jungle David Lee

LOCALS who have skating talent are being called on to take part in the upcoming 3630 Concrete Jungle Skate Competition, with the chance to win the $500 first prize.

Greater Shepparton City Council and headspace Shepparton have been working with Shepparton Skate Park Riders Young Adults Committee and pro athlete skateboard rider, MC Renton Miller to create the competition, which will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 14 at the Shepparton Skate Park.

Shepparton Skate Park Riders young adults committee member, Joel Walsh said, “The skate park has so much potential and we have so many talented riders, all we need is good comp and opportunities for the riders to show their talent and potentially make a career out of it.”

Pro athlete skateboard rider, MC Renton Miller said, “I’m stoked to work with the Shepparton Skate Park Committee on the 3630 Concrete Jungle Competition. It’s a great skate park and it will be a great vibe. I’m really looking forward to it!”

headspace Shepparton community awareness officer, Leah Farnham said, “The 3630 Concrete Jungle Skate Competition is a great way for local young people and the general community to get together to show support and encouragement for young people in Greater Shepparton. Hopefully the competition is an opportunity to close the gap between generations, and for the general community to notice and appreciate the young people of Greater Shepparton and the amazing skills, hard work and contribution they make to the community.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Youth Development Officer, Jessica Kirwin said, “Every year we aim to run programs to appeal to all different groups of young people within our community. This year we are so lucky to have a bunch of great young and engaged adults who utilise the Shepparton skate park and are so focused on wanting to make it a better space for the community.

“All young people are encouraged to register on the day, and riders under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent.

“The prizes on offer will hopefully entice local talent to compete, with $500 on offer for first prize in the Open Skate heat and Open BMX heat, and additional prizes for second and third place.”

Entry into the competition costs $1 and registrations will be taken on the day. For further information, contact Jessica Kirwin on (03)5832 9779, or Leah Farnham on (03)5823 8800.