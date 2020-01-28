Complimentary parking comes to an end

At the end of this week, the two month long trial in complimentary parking ends. As reported in our last edition, a survey that had been conducted by council is still being evaluated however, judging from the comments on the councils Facebook page, there appears to be 100% consensus to continue with the free parking.

The Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry have conducted a survey among traders alongside the council survey. Results of this will be known early next month.

Shoppers and visitors to the Shepparton CBD are reminded that as from February 1, parking fees will be required where applicable.

The council is still in the process of collecting and evaluating the data that will be put to the next council meeting on February 18