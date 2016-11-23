Concerns heard over a cold one David Lee

THE importance of jobs, growth, education and a more relaxed sit down with a cold one to hear the city’s concerns from locals was on the agenda when Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce spent the day in Shepparton on Wednesday last week.

With his visit beginning at La Trobe University to help launch Shepparton’s new agribusiness degree, which will be offered from next year, Mr Joyce sat down with local business owners for a candid chat about the future of jobs and attracting business to the region, with the Maude Street Mall, missed opportunities with big businesses being refused the chance to relocate to the area and funding needed to get Greater Shepparton City Council on side with projects to see the city grow the topics of conversation.

But the deputy prime minister took a more relaxed approach at the end of his visit, making his way to The Aussie Hotel to have a cold one with locals and discuss their concerns.