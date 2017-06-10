Congestion rife across the city David Lee

LOCALS may have noticed the increasing congestion gathering on our roads, particularly between 6am and 9am and 4pm and 6pm, but warnings are being issued to road users while road works and various construction works are being carried out at locations across the city.

Wyndham Street seems to be bearing the largest load of traffic while works on Welsford Street, Verney Road and the construction of the new court precinct are taking place and this is expected to continue for a few more months, with Welsford Street works expected to be completed by the end of August.

Works on Old Dookie Road are seeing an increase in traffic along Benalla Road, and in recent times, the construction of the new Bunnings Warehouse has also added to the congestion, but this is set to ease in the coming months following the completion of Bunnings’ and works set to be completed along Old Dookie Road in September.

Shepparton Police Highway Patrol, Sergeant Jan Kennedy said, “Road users need to pay attention to their surroundings while on the road and this includes around road works.

“There is currently many areas across Shepparton where road works are being undertaken and this is for the benefit of road users and is generally to repair damages or to improve safety.

“A lot of drivers need to plan their journeys in Shepparton at the moment due to the amount of road works and ensure that they are not rushed so that they are paying the due care and attention required to drive a motor vehicle.

“One of the biggest offences we find is speeding in road work areas. It is important that road users adhere to recommended speeds in areas where road works are being carried out.

“It’s common sense that when it comes to intersections, if it’s not safe to enter you are not to enter even if you have a green light. Committing this offence can attract a fine of $155.

“Multiple offences can occur during road work areas and it’s important that the community realises that they can incur multiple fines for offences such as merging, speeding, other intersection offences and failing to leave clearway areas clear.

“We encourage all road users to drive to correct conditions, follow the speed limits during construction works and use common sense. This is all to help minimise and prevent road accidents occurring,” Sgt Kennedy said.

Greater Shepparton City Council Acting Director Infrastructure, Mike Freeman thanks residents for their ongoing patience with the road works being conducted across our region.

“We ask that road users be patient and adhere to all traffic management signage and speed limits through these areas to ensure the safety of pedestrians, drivers and workers on-site.

“The works, when complete, will provide significant improvements to the roads, travel and accessibility and the safety of the road for all users. We look forward to the completion of these projects in the coming months,” Mr Freeman said.

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) has also issued a message of safety in line with the state’s Towards Zero vision, which aims to see a future where no person is killed or seriously injured on Victorian roads.

TAC road safety manager, Samantha Buckis said, “Road work zones can create hazardous conditions for cars travelling through them.

“It’s important to slow down, stay alert and be patient when travelling through road work zones.

“Getting home a minute later because you had to slow down through a road work zone is better than not getting home at all.

“We are all responsible for the choices we make when we get behind the wheel and we all play an important role in keeping each other safe on the roads.”