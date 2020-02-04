ConnectGV fundraiser at Goorambat Silos

A unique dining experience held under the stars against a backdrop of the fabulous murals on Goorambat Silos in Benalla will be ConnectGV’s 2020 opening fundraising dinner.

Set for Friday, March 20, tickets are on sale now. The 2020 event, ‘Goorambat Silo Magic,’ will provide an evening with a difference.

ConnectGV CEO, Carolynne Frost said, “Each year our fundraising committee unearth a location to provide a ‘one night only’ experience, making this annual event a sought-after ticket on the local social calendar and a sell-out each year.”

Attendees will enjoy a three-course meal, drinks, live music, dancing and bus transfers back and forth from Shepparton. Guest speakers will tell the story of inclusion, share some of ConnectGV’s 65-year history and give a firsthand insight into the difference that ConnectGV has made in the lives of so many local people.

Carolynne said, “We are forever in awe of our generous community. More than 65 years ago a group of parents and service clubs got together to address the need for a service, and they began fundraising; our service today is a legacy of the vision of this wonderful group of people. They were the trailblazers.” Over the decades ConnectGV has been committed to ‘building on what matters’, to become a leading local disability service and registered NDIS provider offering individual supports, employment and accommodation.

Proceeds from the evening will assist to purchase specialised equipment for ConnectGV’s new state-of-the-art day options facility, for which construction will commence in February.

“This year we are excited to announce a new major sponsor for our gala dinner, Foott Waste Solutions.” Like ConnectGV, Foott Waste Solutions are committed to their community and have grown and evolved over the years to meet client needs. Jenny Foott of Foott Waste Solutions said, “We are thrilled to partner with ConnectGV and to be the new era of trailblazers to make a real and lasting difference in our community.”

Tickets can be purchased from ConnectGV, 71b Wyndham Street, Shepparton until March 13, or until sold out. The $150 ticket includes a three-course meal, beer, wine and soft drink, music and return bus transfers from Shepparton.