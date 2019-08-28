Consider a career in the sporting industry

If you are passionate about sports and would rather a hands-on learning experience over a textbook, look no further than SEDA College for VCAL senior secondary education. SEDA College offers years 11 and 12 students fantastic opportunities to work with the local community as well as state sporting industry partners such as AFL Victoria, Netball Victoria, Football Federation Australia and Cricket Australia to give students the most out of their education.

From coaching and leadership, to athlete development even sports technology, SEDA College covers everything needed to get into the sporting industry, as well as providing pathways into university if students want to further their education.

On Monday, August 26, SEDA ambassadors, ex-AFL player Dustin Fletcher and ex-NBA player Chris Anstey ran a clinic full of information and activities for the Shepparton SEDA students.

Dustin Fletcher said, “We want every SEDA student to just do the best they can. You never know when an employment opportunity could come around and SEDA is a great way to get students’ feet in the door.”

For more about SEDA College, come down to their local information night next Wednesday, September 4 at Deakin Reserve, Nixon St, Shepparton from 7pm. Head to their website www.seda.vic.edu.au/events to register.