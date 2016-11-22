Constable Nelson’s legacy lives on David Lee

AFTER his death serving in the line of duty in 1925, Constable Victor Nelson’s legacy has continued on through generations of his family, with some 26 descendants also joining the police force, some who attended a special memorial service and grave restoration for Constable Nelson last week.

After joining the police force in 1910, Constable Nelson served at Russell Street, Prahran, Armadale, West Melbourne, Geelong, Geelong West and then went back to Geelong before transferring to Shepparton on July 12, 1923.

In 1925, Constable Nelson attended the home of an old age pensioner in need of medical treatment due to burns afflicted when he rolled into his fire while sleeping. Due to the severity of the pensioner’s burn wounds, he was suffering from infection at the time Constable Nelson attended his home, and while attempting to escort him from the home to hospital, Constable Nelson was scratched and the infection was passed on to him. Constable Nelson passed away on July 12, 1925 with the cause of death being reported as erysipelas and blood poisoning.

Among Constable Nelson’s great, great grandson from Australian Federal Police who cannot be named, great granddaughter, Senior Constable Kerrie Davie, granddaughter, Eileen Nelson and other family members, police chief commissioner, Graham Ashton also attended the service, saying it was a privilege to be able to honour Constable Nelson’s dedication to the service and the local community.

“Victoria Police is an organisation steeped in history and personal stories, stories of dedication and sacrifice,” Graham said.

“Constable Nelson’s story is one of the many that make up an important part of our organisation.

“It is important that we respect the dedication and service of our departed.

“It is a great privilege to have been able to honour his (Constable Nelson’s) dedication to the community.”