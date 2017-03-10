Friday, March 10, 2017
ED---Fraser-St-works-replacement

Contract awarded for Fraser Street toilets redevelopment

David Lee March 8, 2017
FACILITY SET FOR UPGRADE… The Fraser Street toilet complex is set to get a $492,971.60 upgrade, with Crow Constructions being awarded the contract for the redevelopment project. Image: Supplied.

FACILITY SET FOR UPGRADE… The Fraser Street toilet complex is set to get a $492,971.60 upgrade, with Crow Constructions being awarded the contract for the redevelopment project. Image: Supplied.

CROW Constructions are set to undertake the redevelopment of the Fraser Street toilets after being awarded the contract.

The project will come at a cost of $492,971.60, with a grant of $110,000 being provided by the Department of Health and Human Services to assist with the installation of facilities for people with a disability

The new building will contain a Changing Places toilet, unisex accessible toilet, male and female ambulant toilets and a parents’ room.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Neighbourhoods, Amanda Tingay said the project would take about four months to complete.

“The new building will provide a modern and comfortable facility, compliant with current accessibility standards.

“Council recognises the inconvenience caused by this project, however the community will benefit greatly from this upgrade.”

Temporary toilets will be provided in Fraser Street during the construction period. An alternative accessible toilet, baby change facility and male and female toilets are located in the Harris Scarfe shopping complex.