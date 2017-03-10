Contract awarded for Fraser Street toilets redevelopment David Lee

CROW Constructions are set to undertake the redevelopment of the Fraser Street toilets after being awarded the contract.

The project will come at a cost of $492,971.60, with a grant of $110,000 being provided by the Department of Health and Human Services to assist with the installation of facilities for people with a disability

The new building will contain a Changing Places toilet, unisex accessible toilet, male and female ambulant toilets and a parents’ room.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Neighbourhoods, Amanda Tingay said the project would take about four months to complete.

“The new building will provide a modern and comfortable facility, compliant with current accessibility standards.

“Council recognises the inconvenience caused by this project, however the community will benefit greatly from this upgrade.”

Temporary toilets will be provided in Fraser Street during the construction period. An alternative accessible toilet, baby change facility and male and female toilets are located in the Harris Scarfe shopping complex.