Contract awarded for Victoria Park Lake toilets David Lee

CROW Constructions has been awarded a contract to undertake the construction of new toilets at the northern end of Victoria Park Lake, which is expected to commence soon and completed by June this year.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director of Infrastructure, Phil Hoare said the new building designed by architects, will have a modern look and feel and includes five female and three male cubicles, urinals, three unisex toilets/ all gender accessible cubicles with baby change facilities.”

Mr Hoare said council provided the community opportunity to have input into the design along with the playground facilities that will be installed in the family precinct adjacent to the new toilets.

“The new building will provide a modern and comfortable facility, compliant to current accessibility standards,” Mr Hoare said.

The new toilet location, closer to the walkway and Tom Collins Drive will allow better utilisation of the open event space.

The existing toilets will remain operational until the new toilets are completed; once this occurs the old toilet building will be demolished.