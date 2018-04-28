Cottage opens new 10 bed facility David Lee

LAST week, The Cottage in Shepparton celebrated 55 of its clients taking the road to recovery and launched a new, 10 bed facility.

Originally established in June 2017 in an attempt to address the drug and alcohol problem in the region, the facility utilises the well established 12 steps to freedom methodology and leverages off Shepparton’s well resourced alcohol and drug services and the team at The Cottage are pleased with the developing culture of empowered self-leadership.

The new facility features builds on the organisation’s other two properties, brining the total capacity to 23 beds. The facilities are offered to men and women who are willing to go to any length to transform their lives and become free from addiction.

Secretary and founder, Rob Bryant said, “The Cottage staff relate from their own experience to each clients needs and ensure clients connect with services and communities as required. We take a holistic approach.

“Our philosophy stems from work with The Hunger Project (thp.org) whereby they see the hungry not as the problem but the solution. Empowerment is the key.

“We are a transformational self leadership model and wherever possible have clients take responsibility for their own lives.”

General manager, Joshua Simm said, “We seem to be on to something good at The Cottage. What allows people to recover is their willingness and the great alcohol and other drug treatment services Shepparton has on offer.”

Information on The Cottage can be accessed online at www.thecottage.org.au or by phoning Joshua Simm on 0499 989 741.

The Cottage resident, Sam said, “The Cottage changed my life dramatically, I now have the connection with my daughter that I always wanted and my family are there, they always were but I was lost. I was only going to stay for a short time but as time went on I ended up staying for the whole 16 weeks.”

The Cottage resident, Tye said, “It’s an awesome program, they all know what you’re going through.”

The Cottage resident, Brenna said, “It’s a great place for recovery, like a home away from home….this is a program that will change your life”