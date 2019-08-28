Could you write a book in one day?

Students from St Mel’s Primary School took part in a special challenge on Monday, participating in the annual ‘Write a Book in a Day’ competition, run by The Kids’ Cancer Project.

For the project, ten Grade 5 and 6 students from the school were given a brief and then within 12 hours they were challenged to write, illustrate, bind and submit a storybook of up to 2,500 words. Each book will be then donated to children undergoing treatment in hospitals around Australia.

The students were given their brief at 8am continued working hard on their book at the school through to 8pm. In their brief, the group were told they had to write a book appropriate for children aged 10 to 16 and their story had to include a trapeze artist, journalist and koala.

Group leader, Nathan Secchi said, “This is an event that inspires collaboration and community spirit while the students have fun writing and illustrating a book.”

In order to qualify for judging and have the chance to receive one of the coveted awards, each school team must raise at least $240 in sponsorship donations, which will go toward childhood cancer research. So far, the group has already raised almost $350.

You can support the school’s fundraising initiative by donating to www.writeabookinaday.com/teams/?id=957 or you can give directly to The Kids’ Cancer Project online at www.thekidscancerproject.org.au