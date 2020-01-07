Council addresses roadside dumping

In a bid to address roadside dumping of hard waste in roadside reserves and state parks, Greater Shepparton City Council are waiving certain fees for residential waste at the Shepparton and Murchison Resource Recovery Centres for two days in January 2020. The planned days for the Ardmona Resource Recovery Centre were to be held on Saturday 11 and 25 of January. Due to a recent fire in Council’s kerbside collection contractor’s facility, it is no longer possible to proceed with these days at the Ardmona centre.

Information and statistics including uptake of the service, reduction in the dumping of waste and customer satisfaction will be obtained during this trial period and will help inform future assessment and outcomes.

Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said Council is looking forward to seeing the information collected from the trial. “The results of this trial will help inform future strategies and decision we make regarding waste management,” she said.

“We encourage members of our municipality to make the most of this opportunity, however, please be aware that to be eligible there are criteria that must be met including proof you are a resident of our municipality. Members of the public should head to Council’s website before taking their waste to the centre to ensure you are aware if it is acceptable.”

The applicable fees will be waived during the following days and times:

Saturday January 11 and Saturday January 25, 2020 from 8am to 4:15pm at the Shepparton Resource Recovery Centre. Sunday, January 12 and Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1pm to 3:45pm at the Murchsion Resource Recovery Centre.

Head to www.greatershepparton.com.au for more information.