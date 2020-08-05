Council elections: What you need to know

GOULBURN Valley residents will have the opportunity to vote, or stand, for Council at the upcoming elections to be held in October.

Local Government elections are conducted by the Victorian Electoral Commission and held every four years that provides residents the chance to influence the democratic process at the most local level.

The Greater Shepparton City Council consists of nine councillors.

This year, the City of Greater Shepparton general election will be conducted via postal vote.

Ballot packs will be mailed to every person enrolled on the Greater Shepparton City Council voters role between October 6 and 8.

Voters must have posted or hand-delivered their completed ballot material by 6pm on Friday, October 23 for their vote to count. Voters are advised to check local mail collection times in their area to ensure that their ballot is lodged on time.

It is important to note that as the election is being held entirely by postal voting, there will be no voting on Election Day (24 October 2020).

For those wishing to stand for Council, key dates for candidates include:

Nominations open 9am on Thursday, September 17

Nominations close at 12noon on Tuesday, September 22

Candidate statements and photographs, and the candidate questionnaires, are due by 12noon on Wednesday, September 23

Election day is Saturday, October 24

Results will be declared on, or prior to Friday, November 13

To be eligible to vote in the elections you must be on the Greater Shepparton City Council voters roll by 4pm on Friday, August 28.

There are two main categories of voters who can participate in this election: State-enrolled voters and Council-enrolled voters.

You can check your enrolment status by calling Council’s rates team on 5832 9700.

Remember it is compulsory for state-enrolled voters to vote in the Council elections. If you are a state-enrolled voter and don’t vote, you risk a fine.