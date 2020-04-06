Council launches COVID-19 relief package for community and business

The economic impact of the pandemic is beginning to take effect throughout Greater Shepparton with doors to many small eateries, hotels and gymnasiums now closed and the people who worked there having to look elsewhere for work in a difficult market.

Following in the footsteps of the Federal and State Governments, Greater Shepparton City Council has acting decisively to support the community and businesses in an effort to lessen the burden of the significant economic consequences of COVID-19. Council initiated a suite of measures through the introduction of a Stage 1 $1.5 million Greater Shepparton Economic Response to COVID-19 package.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah says “We truly understand members of our community are doing it tough due to the impacts of the COVID-19 emergency, and as a Council we are committed to making life a little easier in ways that we can.

“While we recognise that funding relief is important it’s not the sole answer to addressing the complex impacts of COVID-19. For this reason our package provides actions to strengthen the on-going resilience and capacity within the community, as well as enabling Council to be more agile in its planning, processing and delivery of services.”

Council’s economic response targets three areas, residents, business and advocacy and involves rate relief in addition to a waiver or delay of some other payments.

For a full report on the council assistance package, refer to the council website http://greatershepparton.com.au/community/emergencies/pandemic/covid-19-package