Council needs to take a longer look

Dear Editor,
I have viewed and am impressed with the quality of the audio-visual of the planned revitalised Mall which I accessed online through the Council website on Friday 24th April.
I would like to register my disappointment at some of the proposed alterations of the Mall upgrade.
- I agree with the Chamber of Commerce re the traffic to exit the Mall (from the north) via Stewart Street. This is a busy section of the Mall what with patrons entering & exiting the Cinema & the games arcade. I also question the proposed trees in that area hindering pre 9am deliveries by high & wide vehicles.
- I am concerned that traffic is not a 1 way basis from Fryers Street to High Street. High Street has traffic light infrastructure, which would allow for a left hand turn at High Street or traffic to continue on down Maude Street towards Vaughan Street. This would also remove the proposed 3 point turn.
- Why not utilise periodic angle parking in lieu of right angle parking. More convenient for the public than currently proposed.
- Why the industrial strength concrete needs to be completely replaced.
On Saturday 25th April I walked the Mall & observed the following – Of the 58 odd retail shops in the Mall about 25% were vacant.
Pre COVID-19 I estimate that most of the Retailers in the Mall were operating at about 60% of perpetual .
I further estimate that with a proposed ‘up to 12 months’ repair time frame – will see a lot more retailers close their doors.
In conclusion, I believe Council needs to look longer & harder at reconstruction of the Mall
- 12 months to upgrade will be devastating to the Retailers
- 1 way traffic from North to South with angle parking.
- Make the Mall equally as appealing to retail shopping as a comfy leisure area.
- Long & harder consideration – cost wise to the replacement of the existing concrete roadway.
Yours faithfully,
Jock O’Connor,
Shepparton.