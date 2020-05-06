Council needs to take a longer look

Dear Editor,

I have viewed and am impressed with the quality of the audio-visual of the planned revitalised Mall which I accessed online through the Council website on Friday 24th April.

I would like to register my disappointment at some of the proposed alterations of the Mall upgrade.

I agree with the Chamber of Commerce re the traffic to exit the Mall (from the north) via Stewart Street. This is a busy section of the Mall what with patrons entering & exiting the Cinema & the games arcade. I also question the proposed trees in that area hindering pre 9am deliveries by high & wide vehicles. I am concerned that traffic is not a 1 way basis from Fryers Street to High Street. High Street has traffic light infrastructure, which would allow for a left hand turn at High Street or traffic to continue on down Maude Street towards Vaughan Street. This would also remove the proposed 3 point turn. Why not utilise periodic angle parking in lieu of right angle parking. More convenient for the public than currently proposed. Why the industrial strength concrete needs to be completely replaced.

On Saturday 25th April I walked the Mall & observed the following – Of the 58 odd retail shops in the Mall about 25% were vacant.

Pre COVID-19 I estimate that most of the Retailers in the Mall were operating at about 60% of perpetual .

I further estimate that with a proposed ‘up to 12 months’ repair time frame – will see a lot more retailers close their doors.

In conclusion, I believe Council needs to look longer & harder at reconstruction of the Mall

12 months to upgrade will be devastating to the Retailers

1 way traffic from North to South with angle parking.

Make the Mall equally as appealing to retail shopping as a comfy leisure area.

Long & harder consideration – cost wise to the replacement of the existing concrete roadway.

Yours faithfully,

Jock O’Connor,

Shepparton.