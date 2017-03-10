Council seeks feedback on region’s future David Lee

GREATER Shepparton City Council is currently seeking the region’s input on the next Council Plan for 2017 – 2021.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Corporate Services, Chris Teitzel said the Council Plan is the key document that drives the strategic direction of Council for the next four years.

“The themes outlined in the Council Plan are the vehicle for achieving our desired future. These themes include our environment, both natural and built, social topics, economic issues and governance and leadership.

“The Local Government Act 1989 requires the council to prepare and approve a Council Plan which must include the strategic objectives of the council and how we will achieve these objectives for at least the next four years,” Mr Teitzel said.

You can fill out a survey at www.greatershepparton.com.au, or hard copies of the survey are also available at council’s Welsford Street offices.