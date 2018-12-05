Courageous tales celebrated over coffee and toast

DETERMINATION, bravery and inclusivity were discussed during Shepparton Access’ Annual Day of People with Disability Celebration Breakfast on Friday.

Guests were treated to a story of courage from Rye Shawcroft, competitor in seated volleyball and wheelchair basketball in the 2018 Invictus Games Down Under. 23-year-old Rye shared his empowering personal story of how he defied physical and mental odds to compete in the games.

After suffering excruciating pains in his knees and back, Rye’s health deteriorated throughout 2015 and by late 2016 he required a wheelchair to move more than 100m. With sheer determination and the help of his family, friends and professionals, Rye began slowly regaining control of his life through his passion for sport.

In October this year, Rye said he proudly executed his dream of achieving sporting greatness by successfully competing in the Invictus Games and for also becoming the first person in Australia to compete the Tough Mudder obstacle course in a wheelchair.

“Sport has played a massive role in my rehabilitation, setting goals and becoming included in the broader community,” Rye said.

The yearly breakfast at Bill and Beats is hosted by Shepparton Access to celebrate and recognise contributors and to ensure the organisation continues to provide successful pathways for people with disabilities.