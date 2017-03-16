Court house progressing well David Lee

SHEPPARTON’S skyline on the corner of High and Wyndham Streets is changing quickly, with the construction of the new $73M Shepparton Law Courts redevelopment project progressing well.

As part of the project, approximately 11,000m2 of concrete will be poured on the, which, if laid out flat, is enough to cover the distance from the law courts to Bunnings Warehouse in Shepparton.

Over the last two months ADCO Constructions have completed a number of construction milestones including the installation of underground services such as electricity and plumbing, the commencement of work on the lift shaft and the completion of pouring for the basement and ground floor concrete slabs.

Court Services Victoria chief operating officer, Brian Stevenson said, “The Shepparton Law Courts redevelopment is progressing well, and has come a long way since the Christmas break with the basement and ground floor concrete slabs complete and work now underway for the level 1 and 2 slabs.

“I’m pleased that this significant project is on track for completion late 2017.”

ADCO Constructions senior project manager, Grant Chipperfield said, “Leading such a complex construction project of this scale is challenging but also rewarding.

“It’s great to be involved in shaping the legal precinct, and working on a project that will form such a significant part of the Shepparton landscape for many years to come.”