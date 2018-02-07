Court precinct offers on-site learning to students David Lee

THE Shepparton Law Court Precinct project offered opportunities to students across the region, with ADCO Constructions and Goulburn Murray Local Learning and Employment Network (GMLLEN) working together to provide trade specific structure workplace learning on-site for five VCAL secondary school students during the last year.

Court Services Victoria chief operating officer, Brian Stevenson said, “The new court is a major feature of the Shepparton skyline, and I am pleased that we have been able to provide opportunities for regional students to work on a multi-million dollar development of such significance to the Hume region.”

Mooroopna Secondary College student and program participant, Bradley Collins said, “It meant a lot to work on the biggest construction job in Shepparton and to put my share of work in.

“I felt like I got a lot of experience and I got told a lot of smart advice for me to use in the future. I was put with the concreters so I learnt a lot to do with that sort of work and I really got interested in it.”

Mooroopna Secondary College Year 11 coordinator/VCAL/ careers/VET/workplace coordinator, Ruth O’Bree said, “These types of work placement opportunities are invaluable to the students in the local community. For students to be able to work on a construction site of this size, it gives them further insight into the real world of work related to employment and opportunities in the building and construction industry.”