Court precinct to be operational from April David Lee

IN just 12 months, the Shepparton Law Court Precinct has quickly reached into the Shepparton skyline and from April this year, court sittings will commence with stage two to be completed by October.

Fit-out is close to completion with the installation of tiling, vinyl, carpet and the timber ceiling feature underway.

Schematic designs for the redevelopment of the existing 1930s courthouse into a Specialist Family Violence Court (SFVC) have been finalised, with work to commence from April, which once completed will deliver services that are coordinated, efficient and delivered with greater sensitivity to ensure that the court experience is less intimidating for victims of family violence.

Upgrades include providing separate entrances, exits and waiting areas and dedicated court and meeting rooms to ensure the separation of parties. The works will create a safer experience for those attending court by reducing opportunities for harm and intimidation, delivering on key recommendations from the Royal Commission into Family Violence.

Court Services Victoria chief operating officer, Brian Stevenson said, “Engaging with the local community is vital a component of the project. We’ve worked closely with jurisdictions and sought input from the local legal community and support services providers to ensure that the building meets their diverse service and operational needs.

“Stage two includes the demolition of the current courthouse, development of a new landscaped forecourt and the refurbishment of the 1930s courthouse.

“The redevelopment will help modernise the delivery of court services to better manage complex family issues and support services, and improve court infrastructure to increase the safety of court users, especially women and children impacted by family violence,” Mr Stevenson said.