Cr Danny Claridge has been appointed Mayor for 2019/20, with Cr Bernie Hearn appointed Deputy Mayor.

Cr Claridge and Cr Hearn were appointed at a Special Meeting of the Council on Wednesday 13 November 2019.

“I am honoured to be appointed Mayor and thank my Councillor colleagues for their faith in electing me,” Cr Claridge said.

“I would particularly like to thank and congratulate Cr Upston and Cr Davis for their work and achievements as retiring Mayor and Deputy Mayor.”