Crawling with fun

The school holidays have been jam-packed with events and fun for the kids, with Greater Shepparton City Council’s Activities in the Park hosting events almost every day. Last Friday, January 17, RiverConnect teamed up with Turtles Australia at KidsTown Adventure Playground for Turtle Talk.

The event saw children and adults learn about local turtles such as the broad-shelled, eastern long neck and the Murray River turtles, from Turtles Australia president, Graham Stockfeld. There was also plenty of opportunity for everyone to hold and interact with six local turtles brought in from Turtles Australia.

RiverConnect project officer, Meg Pethybridge said the main focus of the event was to educate the community.

“We want people to know what to do if they find a turtle on the road, and just educate people on turtle behaviour in general. It seems to really interest not only the kids but the adults as well which is great,” Meg said.

