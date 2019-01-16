Creative activities for kids at SAM

WITH children currently commencing the restless second half of the school holidays, why not channel that energy into something creative? Shepparton Art Museum’s (SAM) summer school holiday program is packed with creative workshops and events to keep the kids entertained.

Designed to entertain kids and adults alike, SAM has a range of free and low cost activities operating from January 21-25 where creators can make special gifts and memories for families to keep forever.

On Monday, January 21, there will be free collaborative drawing at the Maude Street Mall, where kids will collectively design an enormous, large-scale floor drawing to take over the mall.

The events throughout the remainder of the week will incur a small fee and take place at the SAM building on Welsford Street. On Tuesday, there will be ‘Sew a Softie,’ where for $5 children can craft a small soft toy using simple sewing techniques.

Wednesday is for ‘Weave ‘n Play,’ lead by Slow Art Collective, allowing families the chance to get experimental with weaving techniques.

Everything is peaceful and quiet for ‘Slow Down World’ on Thursday, where families can join artist and 2017 Australian Book Industry Award-winning author, Tai Snaith for reading and a practical workshop.

Lastly, children are encouraged to explore notions of identity in a ‘Cut and Paste’ collage activity, inspired by and reflected in Craftivism, SAM’s current exhibition.

SAM curator, Lara Merrington said, “Holidays at SAM are always an excitingly creative time.

“Both children and adults take away something more than just an artwork – they build their personal and professional creativity, their confidence, and learn new techniques and approaches to art while making new friends.”

For more information or to book a place in any of these events, visit SAM’s Facebook page @SheppartonArtMuseum, visit the website at www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au or give them a call on 5832 9861.