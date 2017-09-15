Creative and colourful entries called on for succulent show David Lee

WITH applications closing for the 2017 Billabong Garden Complex Annual Succulent Show, Potted Succulent competitionthis Friday, September 15, the community is being called on to get your creative and colourful entries in.

The Succulent Show is on again from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, 2017, with attendees set to be inspired by the huge variety of succulents to admire and purchase, which will suit every garden style, pot and space, from a small rockery area to a large formal garden.

Nursery manager, Tracy Lamont said, “We are excited to announce that this year we will have a special guest appearance from renowned succulent expert and author, Attila Kapitany on the Saturday of the show.Attila will display, and have for sale, a range of his rare and new breed succulents, provide you with information and advice and will be happy to sign copies of his new release book that will be available for purchase.

“Our Annual Succulent Show is always a popular event and this year is no exception; the 2017 show is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet!”

Tracy continued, “Our potted succulent competition is back by popular demand and this year we will award a prize in two categories, ‘People’s Choice’ and ‘Attila’s Choice.’

“We can’t wait to see the entries this year, some of our customers have told us they have been planning and preparing their entry since last year’s show!”

Terms and conditions and the entry form can be collected from Billabong Garden Complex or downloaded from the website www.billabonggardencomplex.com.au

Entry forms are due no later than September 15 and entries aren’t to be delivered until the day before the show as per the entry form.

For more information, contact Billabong Garden Complex on 5821 8632 or follow them on Facebook.