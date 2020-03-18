Creatives sought for YIRRAMBOI 2021

MELBOURNE based, YIRRAMBOI Commissions has a mandate to place First Nations voices first and provide the authority to determine ‘our narratives, presented our way’.

In 2019, YIRRAMBOI commissioned four live performances by First Nations creatives, including the sold out shows ‘Daddy’ by Joel Bray and ‘Night River’ by Mark Coles Smith; ‘Blood Quantum’ a dance piece by Ngioka Bunda-Heath; and ‘The Honouring’ by actor Jack Sheppard.

Looking to replicate the success of their past collection, Expressions of Interest for YIRRAMBOI Commissions are now open for First Nations artists, collectives and creative community groups interested in creating commissioned work for the 2021 YIRRAMBOI Festival.

With up to $18,000 grant for each project on offer. YIRRAMBOI, Australia’s premier First Nations Festival, is looking for five inspiring First Nations creatives keen to take part in the 2021 YIRRAMBOI Festival.

YIRRAMBOI creative director, Caroline Martin said, “While the cultures belong to First Peoples, it is our shared history, and our chance to create the vision for the future.”

“Through the YIRRAMBOI Commissions we will provide direct support, resources and advice to emerging and mid-career creatives with First Nations backgrounds to create, develop and present new works at the festival.”

Eligible applicants must identify as First Nations, be a practising artist, arts ensemble or organisation with demonstrated experience applicable to their proposed performance, and be based in Victoria.

Applications close on Monday 27 April. For more information on the YIRRAMBOI Commissions, visit the YIRRAMBOI website or contact YIRRAMBOI’s development producer, J-Maine Beezley via 03 9658 7095 or [email protected]