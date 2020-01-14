Crime in Shepparton on the increase.

As a supposedly intelligent group of people, the people of Shepparton are not learning.

According to the crimestatistics.vic.gov.au website, Sheparton’s crime rate has climbed to a new high for 2019 an increase of 5.7 percent.

The number of incidents topped 6,519 for the year which translates to 9,782 per 100,000 people, almost 50 percent more than the rest of the state of Victoria at 6,032

Of these, 41.2 percent resulted in charges being laid while 43 percent remain unsolved.

Within the Greater Shepparton region, most offence takes place in Shepparton followed well back by Mooroopna then Kialla and Tatura.

Reinforcing the message from the Vic Police, if people simply locked the doors to their cars and secured their homes, crime could be reduced by up to 80 percent. It really is up to you.