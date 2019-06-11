Current donors can’t do it alone

THE local Blood Service is putting the call out for blood donors of blood type O and A to come by and make a donation, this is particularly important over the next two weeks due to a local shortage in supply.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service group account manager, Doug Allen said, “With the early start to this year’s cold and flu season we have seen an increase in donor cancellations due to illness, meaning our stocks are lower than we’d like them to be.”

All contributions are valued and anyone interested in donating is asked to call the Shepparton Donor Centre on 13 14 95 to make an appointment.