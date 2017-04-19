Cutting edge style Nicholise Garner

I REMEMBER being a teenager in Shepparton all those years ago, knowing exactly which clothing stores stood out as having that extra edge, they were the most popular stores for teens and that was at a time when there really wasn’t all that much variety available.

Wayne Ritchie’s Shepparton is making a statement, new brands, new styles and new fashion.

Wayne Ritchies, manager Matt Pell said, “We make a conscious effort to be on the forefront of fashion, our customers expect it, always researching and looking for new and unique clothing, a mix of surf and urban fashion”.

Wayne Ritchie’s supply all of the well-known brands including Billabong, R.V.C.A, Ripcurl, Roxy and Hurley and mix in street wear styles and fashion, Thrills, Stussy, Mitchell and Ness, King, Wrangler and Lee.

Drop in to Wayne Ritchies at 79 High Street, Shepparton to create your unique look. Phone 5821 8211.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 and a $5,000 holiday voucher. Wayne Ritchie’s is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.