Dairy farmers call for fairness David Lee

Fonterra’s extra 40 cent payment flaws

AFTER Fonterra’s decision to slash its forecast price from $5.60/kg milk solids (kg MS) to $5/kg MS in early May 2016, many dairy farmers were given no choice but to switch processors or face a bleak future, and now they are being punished for doing so. While some are benefitting from Fonterra’s latest ‘extra 40 cent payment scheme’ it is not being honoured for everyone who was supplying the processing company.

While retired farmers, and to come extent farmers who are currently supplying Fonterra, are going to see payments of an additional 40 cents, those who were forced to stop supplying the company due to financial reasons will not see any additional payments for milk supplied during the 2015/16 period.

On May 10, Fonterra released information stating that it would make payments available to all current and recommencing Fonterra suppliers, and will be paid monthly on top of next season’s milk price.

Fonterra suppliers who have supplied Fonterra continuously since April 30, 2016 have the option to receive the payment as an advance by July 31, 2017.

Retired Fonterra suppliers who left the dairy industry between April 30, 2016 and May 10, 2017, and did not supply any other company in that period, will also receive the payment as a lump sum payment by July 31, 2017.

Local dairy farmers, Tim and Bridget Goulding and Phillip Smith and Kylie Dimmock are calling on Fonterra to be more ethical in their operation and for fairness to be given to all farmers who supply or have supplied the company.

Tim, Bridget, Phillip and Kylie said, “While Fonterra has announced that it will pay an extra 40 cents/kg of milk solids produced in 2015/16 season to suppliers that have retired from dairying, all existing suppliers can either take the 40 cents as an advance based on 2016/17 season with an adjustment made on actual production at the end of 2017/18 season or be paid monthly on the new season’s production. “This means that all farmers are still tied to the company for at least another year.

“This money can be deducted from the Fonterra Australia supplier loans or other finance obtained by farmers but it does not directly reimburse the 60 cent drop from the $5.60/kg MS 2016 forecast closing price.

“If the company is paying retired farmers on 2015/16 production, then it is acknowledging that the amount is a partial repayment of the 60 cents clawed back in May 2016.

“This is not the case for existing suppliers who will not receive an amount based on 2015/16 production but are still tied to the company whether they take the 40 cents as an advance or monthly in the new season.

“Worse than that fact, is the one that all new suppliers taken on to top up milk flows into the new cheese plant in Stanhope will also get the 40 cents above the base price so the existing suppliers do not get a single cent more than someone who could be changing from one of the other companies that completed their end of season commitments in 2016.

“We have no problem with the retired suppliers getting their rightful money. We just think that if the company is doing that, it should apply it to all suppliers including ones that were forced to change companies due to financial pressure after the clawback.

“The announcement from Fonterra was tagged as ‘good news’ in the media statement but the reality is the closing price range of $5.30 to $5.70 plus the 40 cents is available to all new suppliers so is just the main closing price forecast and the supplier loans whether from Fonterra or farmers own financiers still remain unaddressed.

“There was much talk at the meeting by Fonterra Australia managing director, René Dedoncker about how complicated the issue was to address because only 40 percent of suppliers took the Fonterra Australia Supplier Loans and the other suppliers made other arrangements.

“The answer is simple; just do what they have done for retired suppliers and pay an amount to farmers supplying Fonterra on May 1, 2016 based on their 2015/16 production.

“Dairy prices will always be a roller coaster ride but the reason why farmers are so incensed is that the season was 55 days away from finishing when the clawback was made which put all the risks/costs on the dairy farmers while the money clawed back contributed to Fonterra’s $840M profit in New Zealand.

“Fonterra has an arrangement with Bonlac Supply Company, which includes all of their Australian suppliers, to pay not less than Murray Goulburn’s closing price. However, Murray Goulburn had major management and director problems and Fonterra did not have to take the low road and clawback so late in the season.

“There have been some very sad stories with younger suppliers who were not in the financial position to weather the clawback and even the ones that have survived have had a year that has been very hard on families.

“The Bonlac Supply Company board said they were happy with the proposed way forward after farmer consultation, but we have yet to speak to any farmers that were consulted. Something of this magnitude should have involved supplier meetings with the board.

“The sad part is that if Fonterra hadn’t been opportunistic and had done the right thing a year ago, with paying out the last 55 days of the season, they would have been heroes in the industry and obtained all the new supply they needed without the public relations disaster this has turned into.”

United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president, Adam Jenkins said Fonterra’s refusal to compensate farmers who switched processors for financial reasons would make the dairy industry more inequitable.

“Farmers who were financially forced to leave their processors should not be forced to continue to bear the cost of processor actions and serious questions must be answered about the fairness and equity of the treatment of those who have left through no fault of their own,” Mr Jenkins said.

“They should be paid a fair price for the milk they delivered last year and all farmers who supplied should be paid no matter who they now supply.”

Fonterra Australia general manager milk supply, Matt Watt said, “We’ve contacted each of the farmers that supplied us on April 30 last year that were affected by our price revision, inviting them to recommence supply with us, subject to meeting our standard terms and conditions of supply.

“Some have indicated that they will re-join us, and we welcome them back. There have been some farmers that have chosen to stay with their current processor, and we wish them well.

“Whilst we know there are a small minority of unhappy farmers, we have spoken with the majority and they are satisfied with our announcement and want to draw a line and move forward.”

Continued on page ##