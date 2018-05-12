Dancing donation helps purchase diagnostic equipment David Lee

PATIENTS at the Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre will now have access to eye and ear examination diagnostic equipment thanks to a $2,000 donation provided by the Katamatite Dance Group.

Katamatite Dance Group member, Russell Leskie said, “We were able to make the donation through funds raised at our July dance weekend event, where we had between 70 and 100 people dance and contribute over the weekend.

“Cancer affects everybody so we feel that it is important to do what we can to support the hospital and the Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre.

“As well as this donation, we also recently donated $2,000 to the Cobram Hospital.”

Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre nurse unit manager, Linley Smith said, “For us, a donation like this shows we have a very generous community. Every donation helps with a patient’s journey through the oncology department.

“We’re extremely lucky that groups such as the dance group and the community continuously give back to help us provide the level of care and service that we do.”