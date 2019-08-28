Date finalised for ‘Fix the Basin Plan’ rally

Community members are being encouraged to have their voices heard at a forthcoming crisis rally at Tocumwal over the impacts the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is having on regional communities.

The rally, which is expected to be the largest in the history of the region, will take place on Thursday, September 5 from 11am on the Tocumwal foreshore. All basin water ministers have been invited, plus Minister for Water Resources, David Littleproud and Minister for Environment, Sussan Ley.

Rally co-organiser, John Lolicato said, “It is a shame that we have to take this sort of action to be heard, but we do not see an option.

“Our federal politicians seem to be on a different planet and, for reasons which we cannot fathom, appear prepared to sacrifice southern New South Wales, as well as the Goulburn Valley and northern Victoria, for a failed, poorly implemented Basin Plan.

“Mr Littleproud may be content to see our communities become collateral damage for the disaster that he is overseeing, but we won’t go down without a fight.”

For more information, visit the ‘Fix the Basin Plan – Community Crisis Rally’ Facebook page or contact John Lolicato on 0428 539 226.