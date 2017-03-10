Dealership’s back-to-back award wins David Lee

SHEPPARTON BMW and Shepparton Renault have walked away big winners at two separate award nights at the end of last month, taking home the BMW Rural Dealer of the Year for the second consecutive year and the Renault 2016 Provincial Dealer of the Year.

On Tuesday, February 21 Shepparton BMW went up against 15 other rural dealerships across the country and was presented with the award thanks to excelling in all areas of the business, from sales to customer satisfaction.

On Friday, February 24 Shepparton Renault was named number one dealership across all of country Australia and was awarded based on overall dealer performance from new car sales and light commercial dealer sales, right through to customer satisfaction.

Dealer principal, Aaron Brain said, “It is great to have received back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 for our BMW dealership. To go back-to-back is just an outstanding effort by the entire team who work hard to grow our brand and strength in the region.

“The Renault win is a huge thing for us for the fact we won the managing director’s award in our first year of operation and now this award is a huge testament to the team and to our clients.

“For me personally to be able to say we have been awarded these awards is beyond expectations.

“I’d like to give special thanks to all of our loyal customers and supporters and everyone who has been part of Shepparton BMW and Shepparton Renault.”

Drop into Shepparton BMW and Shepparton Renault at 8002 Melbourne Road, Shepparton or phone 5823 2940.