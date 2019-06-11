Declaration of the poll in the seat of Nicholls

Tuesday June 4, saw an announcement by the Australian Electoral Commission that the Division of Nicholls had been finalised and the candidate elected to represent is Damian Drum.

An official event to finalise the result was held at 10:30am on Wednesday 5 June 2019 at the Nicholls Divisional Office, 377-379 Wyndham Street, Shepparton Victoria 3630.

Candidates, the media and members of the public were invited to attend the declaration. Full results for Nicholls and other seats can be found in the AEC tally room at www.aec.gov.au/results.