Deconstructed, flattened bus shelter latest drawing wall installation

YOU will have most likely been standing inside this particular bus shelter at one stage, but standing in front of the life size, flattened version installed on the SAM Drawing Wall by Melbourne based artist, Esther Stewart, you get a different sense of the shelter’s scale.

The installation, which was based on the 1980s shelter that sits across from the Shepparton Visitor Information Centre, was painted on the wall using acrylic paint and took Esther three days to complete.

Esther said, “I have an interest in scale and how it relates to standing within something and the different experience you get of the architecture. When you are standing in something physically, you lose the sense of scale.

“This bus shelter is different compared to the surrounds of the Queens Gardens and is an unusual design.

“It’s a bit of a mind game to be creating something that is ‘flat’ and functional.”

The 33rd installation on the Sam Drawing Wall will be viewable until early next year, so drop down to the Eastbank foyer and check it out for yourself.