Demystifying the NDIS

The rollout and introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in July 2016 has been an exciting development for many. The new scheme gives people a lot more choice and control over supports they receive and bringing them a step closer to living the life they want.

However, due to the fact that the new scheme is designed to meet so many diverse needs, it’s pretty complicated and sometimes difficult to understand.

To help understand the ins and outs of the scheme, a series of free information sessions look set to demystify the NDIS will take place in Shepparton for people with disability and their families.

The day will feature three sessions – preparing for the NDIS, bringing your NDIS plan to life and a Q&A panel.

There are no costs involved to attend the session, although people are encouraged to register online to avoid disappointment. The event will take place at Riverlinks Eastbank, 70 Welsford Street, Shepparton on Tuesday, August 27. To register for the event, visit www.planpartners.com.au/your-way-ndis-info-session-shepparton