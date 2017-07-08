Deserving businesses named as week five nominees David Lee

HAVING just passed week five of the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, six more nominations for deserving businesses have been named.

This week, Flourish on McLennan received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category, Nicholson Builders received a nomination under the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category, Link Building Systems apprentice carpenter, Austin Tricarico received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category, Greater Shepparton City Council major and business events officer, Jeremy Bianco received a nomination under the Young Professional of the Year category, Murchison Post Office received a nomination under the Business Award – Retail Services category and AOK owner, Michelle Newten received a nomination under the Entrepreneur of the Year category.

The community has 10 weeks remaining to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.