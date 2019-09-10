Designs released for Shepparton’s new secondary school

1 of 2

LAST week, detailed designs were released for Shepparton’s hotly discussed new high school, Greater Shepparton College (interim name).

In attendance for the announcement were teachers, students, parents and the Minister for Education, James Merlino, the CEO for Victorian School Building Authority, Chris Keating, and the Independent Member for Shepparton, Suzanna Sheed.

The designs for the new school combine the advantages available to a bigger school, whilst maintaining the feel of a small school environment. This is achieved by establishing three ‘neighbourhood’ building made up of three small houses with about 50 students in each year level, each with its own library and wellbeing space to make the students feel at home.

A typical day for Year 7 and 8 students in the ‘neighbourhood’ would see them starting the day in their house and then all classes attended for that day will also take place in their dedicated house, to create a sense of belonging. The students will learn and attend classes in the upper levels of their house building. Senior students will also start their day in their dedicated house, but also attend specialist classes throughout their neighbourhood with students from other houses.

The new design also features a specialised learning precinct called the Enterprise and Innovation Centre. As the flagship building of the new college, this new centre will provide a central heart for the school and a place to welcome the broader community. Featuring arts, science, food technology and technology spaces, the Enterprise and Innovation Centre is only one of two new learning areas at the school.

The other new learning area will be the gymnasium, with dedicated spaces for physical education, sport, health, fitness and movement. There will be at least two competition-sized basketball and netball courts in the new gymnasium, as well as a fitness and weights room, flexible spaces for dance and yoga, two multi-purpose classrooms, bathrooms, change rooms, a kitchenette and first aid facilities.

There will also be a central wellbeing hub for students to access support services by health and wellbeing staff. The hub is located in the heritage building, which will remain at the new school site.

Enthusiastic students admired the designs when they were revealed last week, while an even more enthusiastic Education Minister proudly spoke of the new school, which he said was the most important project in the entire state.

“The new school has been designed from the ground up to best suit the needs of every future Shepparton student, and I’m proud to mark this important milestone with the community,” Mr Merlino said.

During the design reveal, Mr Merlino also announced three potential names for the school, which he is inviting the community to vote on. The three suggested names for the new school are Goulburn Valley High School, Greater Shepparton High School and Greater Shepparton College.

To vote, visit www.engage.vic.gov.au/SheppartonEducationPlan/school-name/ prior to voting closes on September 20.

The four secondary schools will continue to host Friday morning tea sessions on September 13 and 20, from 9:15am – 10:15am, to answer questions about the new school.

To book a morning tea session or to see other school events, visit www.greatersheppartoncollege.vic.edu.au/latest-events