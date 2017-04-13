Dig deep for Good Friday David Lee

HAVING raised $46,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital last year, Mooroopna CFA is gearing up for another fantastic Good Friday Appeal, and the brigade’s volunteers are calling on the community to dig deep to help those in need.

With Easter almost upon us, the Mooroopna Fire Brigade will once again be taking to the streets on Friday, April 14 to collect donations for their Good Friday Appeal.

As well as door knocking and making collections at traffic lights on the corner of Morrell and McLennan Streets in Mooroopna, the Mooroopna Fire Brigade will also be holding their popular annual auction at the Mooroopna Fire Station on Echuca Road, where quality unwanted goods will be available to purchase.

Mooroopna CFA Fire Fighter, Leigh Hitchcock said, “It is so important for the community to get behind this appeal. The funds raised really go to helping some of the most vulnerable and unwell. We’re hoping to raise more this year than we did last year.

“With the auction, people are welcome to donate any unwanted, good quality goods, which will be auctioned off at 7pm on Good Friday at the station. We’re looking for household goods and tools; anything you can give.

“Even if you don’t have anything to donate, come down and have a look at what will be on offer or put your hand up to volunteer with the doorknock appeal.”

For further information, to express an interest in volunteering or to donate to the auction, contact Leigh on 0427 393 710.