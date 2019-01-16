Dine around the gum tree

THERE is something special about dining out, especially when it is in a bush setting. You can do just that by purchasing your ticket for ConnectGV’s annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held during the Shepparton Festival on Friday, March 22.

A majestic gum tree will provide the focal point for this unique dining experience under the beautiful southern stars and glorious sunset. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, drinks, live music and dancing with a backdrop of private manicured gardens and the Goulburn River.

Proceeds from the evening will assist to purchase sensory equipment for ConnectGV’s planned new State of the Art Day Options facility that will include a purpose-built sensory room for people with high support needs.

ConnectGV CEO, Carolynne Young said, “This project has been in the planning for many years however it is hoped that funds will be secured to embark on this exciting new build in 2019.

“The new facility will replace the current facility that was constructed in 1954. Whilst this space has served ConnectGV well over the decades with an increase in client numbers and the introduction of the NDIS, it is time to provide a new space that ensures more flexibility, greater choice, access to technological advances in support and a facility that can be shared with the community.”

Tickets can be purchased from ConnectGV, 71b Wyndham Street, Shepparton until March 15, or until sold out. The $150 ticket includes a three-course meal, beer, wine and soft drink, music and return bus transfers from Shepparton.