Dingo encounters at Kyabram

Pups are always cute and fun to be around, more so when they are Australia’s own Alpine dingo puppies.

Kyabram Fauna Park has recently acquired two new, eight week old dingo puppies to add to their range of native Autralian animals on display.

Beginning on November 2, the puppies’ enclosure will be open to visitors while one-to-one, paid 20 minute encounters with the pups will take place twice a day.

General manager, Lachlan Gordon said, “The male and female puppies were born at a dingo sanctuary and moved to the fauna park last week where they are now settling in.

“Visitors can enjoy spending some time with the puppies, playing and taking photos. You’ll be able to spend quality time with these animals and one of our keepers, to not only learn about dingo behavior, but their incredible important role they play in our ecosystem by maintaining the balance of introduced species such as foxes, rabbits and feral pigs.”

The fauna park is a not-for-profit facility so funds raised from the puppy encounters will go towards improving the facilities.

To book an encounter, email [email protected]