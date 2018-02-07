Discover how to best manage issues in the workplace David Lee

THE Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is coming to Shepparton on Tuesday, February 27 to deliver quality training on the important and timely topic of Successfully Managing Equal Opportunity, Bullying and Diversity in the Workplace.

An expert Workplace Relations Consultant which will inform employers of the need to get it right and the perils of getting it wrong.

A Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry spokesperson said, “Employers may be held liable under vicarious liability provisions for unlawful discrimination, harassment and bullying of your staff.

“Employers must take measures to prevent bullying or harassment in your workplace through a variety of interventions, such as training staff in their rights and responsibilities.

“The course gives participants the knowledge to successfully manage those issues and use early intervention to help stop them arising.

“This program will increase knowledge of the theoretical and practical implications of discrimination, sexual harassment, unlawful harassment and bullying in your workplace, expected standards of behaviour, what constitutes a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment, a managers’ responsibility and accountability for your behaviour, relevant legislation, what constitutes unlawful discrimination, harassment and bullying, the responsibilities as a manager or supervisor and how to handle a complaint and the options available to resolve it.”

The course is suited to anyone who has management and supervisory responsibilities.

For details on how to register for this vital course, visit www.victorianchamber.com.au/business-solutions/training/short-courses/human-resources-and-workplace-relations/successfully-man-0