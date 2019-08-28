Discover your adventure

Compact and versatile with a sleek aerodynamic silhouette and go-anywhere capability, there’s no better time or place to get your adventure started than with the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

With a towing capacity of up to 2,200kg, Discovery Sport is capable of handling the most demanding towing tasks. The vehicle’s camera systems and trailer stability assist technologies provide supreme confidence when both manoeuvring and towing your load.

Cutting-edge controls distinguish an uncluttered dashboard that features an 8” touchscreen and optional head-up display with the latest technology for intuitive interaction. A 10” touchscreen with touch pro is also available.

With blind spot monitoring to warn you of approaching vehicles from either side, a range of park assist technologies that make parking simple, and speed limit alerts to help you respond faster to restrictions, driver aids liberate you to concentrate on the driving.

From $59,000, head down to Shepparton Land Rover to take the Discovery Sport for a spin. Located at 2-8 Carroll Road, Shepparton, or call 5822 5885 for more information.