Discover your ideal home Nicholise Garner

DENNIS Family Homes has opened a new display centre at the Kialla Lakes Estate in Kialla to present three popular home designs to the local market. The homes on display, the Macedon 333, the Lakewood 333 and the Alexandra 293 are all four bedroom homes with multiple living areas. The designs are available in a choice of eight contemporary façades and have been displayed featuring the premium inclusions offered by Dennis Family Homes for its 2016 Inspiration Series.

The Macedon and Lakewood designs both feature open plan kitchen and living areas at their centre with side alfresco areas accessed via impressive stacking slider doors. The designs are particularly suited to Shepparton’s wide blocks as the alfresco leads to the extra outdoor space at the side of the home. In contrast, the Alexandra has a rear living focus with an expansive kitchen, living and games area that opens to the alfresco.

Dennis Family Homes Shepparton sales manager, Jason Watt said, “The three homes come in a variety of sizes ranging from 25 squares through to 35 squares, perfect for families.

“By displaying these designs, we hope to give our customers the opportunity to experience as many different options as possible and fully appreciate the capacity to customise their selected home design to suit their family. All designs suit families with children of all ages.

“It’s a matter of visitors assessing their own particular lifestyle needs and choosing accordingly.”

The displays are open daily from 11am to 5pm at Sanctuary Drive, Kialla Lakes. Further information is available online at www.dennisfamily.com.au or by phoning 1800 DENNIS.