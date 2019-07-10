Discovery weekend for Moira Shire residents

Tourism is receiving a major and unprecedented boost across regional Victoria. Recently, Tourism Research Australia’s survey heralded regional Victoria as the best performer in international visitation growth – more than tripling the regional national average.

There’s absolutely no denying that there’s plenty to do around the state, from outdoor activities, sports, markets, arts, food and wine, music and so much more. We’re lucky; Victorians are truly spoilt for choice.

According to tourism statistics, the families and relatives of Moira Shire residents make a significant contribution to the local tourism economy. Visiting relatives account for 34 percent of day visitors, 31 percent of domestic overnight visitors and 42 percent of international visitors to the Moira Shire region.

That’s why Moira Shire residents are being given the opportunity to promote their region’s tourism, with a special Sun Country Discovery Weekend being held at selected tourist spots across the shire next weekend on July 27 and 28.

Over this weekend, residents and their families can enjoy a huge variety of activities, local produce, historical tours and more – all for just $1.

Moira Shire Council Mayor, Cr Libro Mustica said, “Residents of Moira Shire will receive a ticket and brochure in the mail about all the specials on offer over the Discovery Weekend.

“Just show your Sun Country Discovery Weekend ticket at participating venues and enjoy mates rates all weekend.”

There are also prizes on offer for residents who collect four stickers on their ticket at participating venues.

The prizes, valued at $1,500, are comprised of two nights’ accommodation at RACV Resort Cobram, plus a three hour sunset dinner cruise for four people aboard the MV Paradise and a Locheilan Cheese Triple Cream Brie Ring; a two night accommodation voucher from ‘The Sinatra’ Waterfront Holiday Homes, Mulwala; and a two night cabin stay at the Numurkah Caravan Park.

Simply return your completed ticket with its four stickers to your local Visitor Information Centre before Saturday, August 10, 2019, to be in the running for these great prizes.

For more information about how to enter the competition or for locations of the $1 offers, visit the Moira Shire Council website or visit your local Visitor Information Centre.