Disengaged youths disrupting local businesses David Lee

Arcade tenants fear for their lives

SHEPPARTON’S Centrepoint Arcade has become the latest targeted hangout destination for a group of disengaged youths, who are disrupting local businesses operating from the centre.

For the past month, business owners throughout the arcade on Maude Street have been subjected to property damage, rubbish and food being thrown at shop fronts and had threats made against their lives by a group of youths aged under 16, and now the business owners are fed up.

The arcade’s business owners, Craig Hopson, Chen, Tracey Visser and Dianne and Dahyna Heenan spoke with The Adviser about how the youths have been terrorising them and scaring away customers.

“’It starts with about five of them and it quickly grows to a group of about 15,” the business owners said.

“They have been terrorising us all. We’ve actually been physically pushed and had threats made against us that they are going to stab us and slit our throats.

“You never know whether something terrible is going to happen or not.

“We’re worried that the only thing that will get action on this is when it is too late and somebody gets hurt.

“We need to take a stand and stop this from happening.

“We’ve been to the police and we’ve been in touch with the real estates to try and get something done.

“We’ve been fighting for years to have adequate security installed but it’s taking too long for this issue to be fixed.”

Shepparton Police crime prevention officer, Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said, “Local police are working with the youth, Centrepoint Arcade tenants, landlords and management – and are committed to continue to do so until we achieve some traction for improvement.

“An allegation of assault is being investigated after a recent confrontation between youth and another a tenant. No physical injuries were involved by either party. No comment can be made regarding this investigation at this stage.

“Police are working with the arcade management to investigate improved security options. Police have offered assistance to landlords in considering these options.

“Police have responded to all calls to the arcade and also have additional tasked patrols to ease concerns of tenants.

“Police would prefer if involved parties did not confront each other but worked with the arcade management and police to reduce any risks of further harm to individuals and property.

“Any community information about the youth involved can be provided to Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au”