Dive into spring at the market

The weather is finally warming up and the days are about to get longer, which can only mean that spring has officially sprung. What better way to spend your weekend than outdoors exploring the fresh produce and local products at the Shepparton Farmers’ Market.

With daylight savings starting on the same day and spring in the air, visitors can enjoy some early shopping for Christmas while the kids embark on a miniature train ride. You’ll find delicious food and plenty of goodies on offer amongst the 60 stalls.

Included among the offerings are the delightful soaps, creams and skin care from Persephones Creations by Kris.

“Our customers have seen improvements in pain and skin problems from using our products. Everything we make is natural and organic. We either grow it or get it from local suppliers.” said stallholder Kris.

The Shepparton Farmers’ Market will be held this Sunday, October 6 from 9am until 1pm at Emerald Bank, 7725 Goulburn Valley Highway, Shepparton. For further information, visit www.emeraldbank.net.au/shepparton-farmers-market.