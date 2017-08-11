Friday, August 11, 2017

DIY this August

David Lee August 10, 2017

ROLL up your sleeves and learn to have fun with DIY this month as part of Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton’s Adult DIY Workshops. The free, hands-on workshops are held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, and will give you the confidence to tackle your own home and outdoor projects.

Kids can also join in the DIY fun as part of the free Kids DIY Workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday. Kids DIY Workshops times vary.

For further information, drop into Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 90 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5825 7200.

 

 

ADULTS DIY WORKSHOPS

SATURDAY SUNDAY
5 August

Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance DIY Workshops

 6 August

Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance DIY Workshops
12 August

Basic DIY Workshop Skills

 13 August

Basic DIY Workshop Skills
19 August

Storage Solutions DIY Workshops

 20 August

Storage Solutions DIY Workshops
26 August

Spring DIY Project

 27 August

Spring DIY Project

 

 

KIDS DIY WORKSHOPS

SATURDAY SUNDAY
5 August

Animal Craft Workshops

 6 August

Animal Craft Workshops
12 August

Fun Mosaics Workshops

 13 August

Fun Mosaics Workshops
19 August

Fun with Paint Workshops

 20 August

Fun with Paint Workshops
26 August

Spring Workshops

 27 August

Spring Workshops

 