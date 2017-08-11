DIY this August

ROLL up your sleeves and learn to have fun with DIY this month as part of Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton’s Adult DIY Workshops. The free, hands-on workshops are held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, and will give you the confidence to tackle your own home and outdoor projects.
Kids can also join in the DIY fun as part of the free Kids DIY Workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday. Kids DIY Workshops times vary.
For further information, drop into Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 90 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5825 7200.
ADULTS DIY WORKSHOPS
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|5 August
Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance DIY Workshops
|6 August
Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance DIY Workshops
|12 August
Basic DIY Workshop Skills
|13 August
Basic DIY Workshop Skills
|19 August
Storage Solutions DIY Workshops
|20 August
Storage Solutions DIY Workshops
|26 August
Spring DIY Project
|27 August
Spring DIY Project
KIDS DIY WORKSHOPS
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|5 August
Animal Craft Workshops
|6 August
Animal Craft Workshops
|12 August
Fun Mosaics Workshops
|13 August
Fun Mosaics Workshops
|19 August
Fun with Paint Workshops
|20 August
Fun with Paint Workshops
|26 August
Spring Workshops
|27 August
Spring Workshops