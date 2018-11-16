Do you know where Emma is?

1 of 2

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate Kialla woman, Emma Laffan.

The 27-year-old was last seen on November 12 leaving a residence in Windsor.

Police and family members hold concerns for her welfare and have released an image in the hope someone can provide information on her whereabouts.

Emma is about 165cm tall with a thin build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing white jeans, off-white coloured heels and a black and gold blouse.

It is believed Emma may have left in a white Mercedes E200 Coupe with registration AGU524.

Police have released an image of a similar vehicle in the hope someone recognises it.

Emma is believed to be frequenting the Lalor, Meadow Heights and/or Kialla areas.

Anyone who sees Emma or has information on her whereabouts, or alternatively who may have seen the white Mercedes, is urged to contact Prahran Police Station on 9520 5200.